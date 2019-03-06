Contact Us
Thousands Raised For Morristown Hospital Worker, Mom Battling Cancer

Cecilia Levine
Nicolle Gainey-Roberson
Nicolle Gainey-Roberson Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

The community is coming together in support of a mom and Morristown Medical Center employee battling cancer.

More than $2,600 had been raised for Nicolle Gainey-Roberson, a 41-year-old mom of three from Newark, on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday evening.

She first came down with an occasional cough but over the course of six months, lost 50 pounds and developed a relentless full-body itch, the page says.

Gainey-Roberson sought opinions of several doctors, one of whom ultimately determined the top of her left lung was necrotic and needed to be removed. A biopsy confirmed her worst fear: Cancer.

Stage IV Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"Nicolle awaits chemotherapy and is in for the fight of her life," says the GoFundMe, launched by Kendra Langenbach and Devanne DiBacco.

"If you are lucky enough to know Nicolle, you know what an amazing, kind, humble and giving person she is. If you have had the pleasure of working with her, you know what a hard working, upbeat and happy person she is.

"Not being able to work is as devastating as her diagnosis is to her."

Click here to donate.

