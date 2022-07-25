This NJ Chocolate Chip Cookie Ranks Among Best In America, Website Says

Warm and gooey or thin and crispy. No matter how you like your chocolate chip cookie, there are dozens of recipes to choose from.

The one at The Corner in Montclair comes out of the oven every day at 2:30 p.m., sharp. That's why they call it the 230 Cookie.

It was named to Yelp's list of Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in Every State 2022.

"For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4, we rounded up the best chocolate chip cookie in every state so you know where to celebrate," Yelp writes.

"You’ll find cookies that are soft and buttery, brown-sugar crunchy, flecked with sea salt, infused with peanut butter, studded with dark chocolate chunks—even made into ice cream sandwiches."

The Corner is located at 115 Grove St., in Montclair.

Click here for the full Yelp list.

