This NJ Beach Town Was Named Among Best In America

New Jersey has many great beach towns, but one stands out as the best, according to a new ranking.

In fact, Cape May ranked among America's best 20 beach towns in this survey.

Cape May is an ideal destination for families and those who are looking for a romantic getaway, says TripsToDiscover.com, a digital travel magazine.

It features charming B&Bs, horse-drawn carriages and some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, according to the review.

"Year-round, you can find entertainment, art shows, go boating, visit the zoo, sample a taste of craft beer at local breweries, take a self-guided wine tour or spend some time at the arcades on the promenade," TripsToDiscover wrote.

It also mentioned great shopping at the Washington Street Mall.

