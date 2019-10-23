This Hackensack Street Goes All Out For Halloween

Walk down Clinton Place in Hackensack and you'll notice a common thread.
Nearly every house is fully-covered in Halloween decorations.
Sometime over the course of the past three decades it became customary for homeowners on the block to give the holiday everything they've got.
The result? Nearly 8,000 trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.
Clinton Place is unquestionably the most popular street for trick-or-treating in Hackensack -- and maybe in Bergen County.
Check out how the houses are coming along this year.
