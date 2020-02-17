Contact Us
This Diner Has Best Brunch In New Jersey, Website Says

Tops Diner in East Newark was named the best diner in New Jersey.
Tops Diner in East Newark was named the best diner in New Jersey. Photo Credit: @jerseyjazzyeats Instagram via Tops Diner

Tops Diner: If you know, you know.

The East Newark eatery that opened on Passaic Avenue in 1942 has become a local institution.

The diner is representing New Jersey on the Daily Meal's list of "The Best Brunch in Every State " -- but it isn't the first time Tops has been named to this annual list, or similar ones.

"All the expected diner classics are on offer here, expertly prepared, but everything’s been elevated to levels of greatness," the website says.

"Eggs are local and cage-free, and standouts include the breakfast burrito; steak and eggs with an 8-ounce char-grilled sirloin; crab Benedict; and French toast with Taylor ham, two fried eggs and American cheese."

Lunch options include dozens of sandwiches, burgers, pasta, ribs and massive salads.

The website searched for the most innovative breakfast and lunch spots on review sites. Specifically, ones that pay just as much attention t brunch menus as the dinner menus -- "and they serve it in a lively space with just the right amount of celebratory fanfare."

Click here for the full list.

