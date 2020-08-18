Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
These Spots Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
This home on James Street in Tewksbury has an asking price of $600,000.
We’ve seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Hunterdon County?

According to a newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com, the top three spots in the area are Tewksbury Township, Clinton and Union Township.

Top areas for diversity in the county include Flemington, Clinton and Glen Gardner, and the top-ranked spots to purchase a house include Glen Gardner, Tewksbury Township and Bethlehem Township.

Here are the other top places to live in Hunterdon County, according to Niche.com. Crime, quality of schools, things to do and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

  • 4. Raritan Township
  • 5. Readington Township
  • 6. Delaware Township
  • 7. High Bridge
  • 8. Lebanon Township
  • 9. Bethlehem Township
  • 10. Annandale
  • 11. Franklin Township
  • 12. Lebanon
  • 13. Glen Gardner
  • 14. East Amwell Township
  • 15. Lambertville
  • 16. Frenchtown
  • 17. Flemington
  • 18. West Amwell Township
  • 19. Hampton
  • 20. Alexandria Township

Click here for the full list.

