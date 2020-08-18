These Spots Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Hunterdon County

We’ve seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Hunterdon County?

According to a newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com, the top three spots in the area are Tewksbury Township, Clinton and Union Township.

Top areas for diversity in the county include Flemington, Clinton and Glen Gardner, and the top-ranked spots to purchase a house include Glen Gardner, Tewksbury Township and Bethlehem Township.

Here are the other top places to live in Hunterdon County, according to Niche.com. Crime, quality of schools, things to do and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

4. Raritan Township

5. Readington Township

6. Delaware Township

7. High Bridge

8. Lebanon Township

9. Bethlehem Township

10. Annandale

11. Franklin Township

12. Lebanon

13. Glen Gardner

14. East Amwell Township

15. Lambertville

16. Frenchtown

17. Flemington

18. West Amwell Township

19. Hampton

20. Alexandria Township

Click here for the full list.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.