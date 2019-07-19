These Restaurants Just Opened In Bergen County

Hopefully this heat wave won't zap your appetite too much.

There are several new restaurants to try in Bergen County.

TJ's Southern Gourmet : Family owned catering restaurant dishing up southern comfort food that has been around for more than two decades.

TJ's moved from Brooklyn to Manhattan and called 92 Chambers St. home for more than 14 years, up until 9/11.

"With strength and fortitude, TJ's Southern Gourmet currently dedicate their efforts to becoming the premier caterer for Southern foods in the Tri-State area with further growth on the horizon." 58 West Palisade Ave., Englewood .

TJ's Southern Gourmet -- Food That Warms The Heart.

Gio's Gelato: Authentic gelato with espresso bar. "Raffaele D'Angelo, our owner and in-house gelato expert, has been longing to share the same great taste of gelato that he grew up with as a child.

"He even took the extra mile by studying in Rimini, Italy and Sicily to bring you only the finest gelato around." 822 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes.

Gio's Gelato

Menya Sandaime (2nd location): Authentic Japanese food, The Tokyo style pork broth and house-made noodles are made daily. Dozens of ramen options. 1406 Bergen Blvd., Fort Lee.

Lido Restaurant: This longtime family favorite in Hackensack has reopened under new ownership "focused on returning it to its former ‘60’s glory," the site says.

Lido's features Italian-American comfort food and is bringing back historic menu items, like the signature sliced steak sandwich and pizza.

"Boasting an iconic, yet comfortable throw-back setting, Lido is the kind of place you’d expect to sit next to Frank Sinatra or Tony Soprano, but can also bring your grandparents to for a special anniversary party." 701 Main St., Hackensack.

The new Lido's crew.

Calamari from Lido.

Don Chicken: The authentic Korean fried chicken joint has expanded from Palisades Park. Choose from a variety of original fried chicken, green onion fried chicken and parmesan cheese fried chicken options. 626 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge.

