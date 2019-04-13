These North Jersey Pizzerias Named America's Old-School Greats

There are some pizzerias that are ever-evolving, and others that seem to never change -- but for the better.

Some in North Jersey made it to the The Daily Meal's list of the 56 greatest old-school pizzerias in America.

They're simply classics.

Benny Tudino’s (Hoboken)

Patsy’s Tavern (Paterson)

Pizza Town USA (Elmwood Park)

Reservoir Tavern (Boonton)

Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza (Elizabeth)

Spirito’s Restaurant (Elizabeth)

Star Tavern (Orange)

