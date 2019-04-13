These North Jersey Pizzerias Named America's Old-School Greats

There are some pizzerias that are ever-evolving, and others that seem to never change -- but for the better.
Some in North Jersey made it to the The Daily Meal's list of the 56 greatest old-school pizzerias in America.
They're simply classics.
- Benny Tudino’s (Hoboken)
- Patsy’s Tavern (Paterson)
- Pizza Town USA (Elmwood Park)
- Reservoir Tavern (Boonton)
- Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza (Elizabeth)
- Spirito’s Restaurant (Elizabeth)
- Star Tavern (Orange)
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.