These NJ Natives Made Time's Annual Time100 List

Michael B. Jordan is one of the most 100 influential people in 2023.

If not the most.

The Newark native stands at the tippity top of Time Magazine's annual Time100 list, unveiled Thursday, April 13.

Jordan, who recently made his directorial debut with "Creed III," is one of four people that will grace different covers worldwide.

Director Ryan Coogler, a frequent collaborator with Jordan, wrote an essay celebrating the actor's recent transition into directing.

Jordan is not the only Garden State native to make the list. Author Judy Blume, a native of Elizabeth, actress/singer Lea Michelle, a native of Tenafly, journalist Evan Gershkovich, a native of Mercer, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, a native of Hamilton Township also are considered some of the most influential people in 2023.

