Lifestyle

These NJ Cities Among 100 Best Places To Retire In America

Cecilia Levine
Two NJ cities were named among 100 best places to retire in the U.S.
Two NJ cities were named among 100 best places to retire in the U.S.

Who says you need to retire somewhere warm?

You can also stay right here.

The Chamber of Commerce released its annual list of 100 best U.S. cities for retirement, among them two in New Jersey.

Clifton and Bayonne took numbers 31 and 99, respectively, the top three places all in New England.

The Chamber of Commerce considered the following eight variables when compiling the list:

  • Percentage of the population above 65
  • Percentage of retirees in the 65+ population
  • Overall Poverty rate
  • Percentage of the population with a bachelor’s degree or higher
  • Median monthly housing costs
  • Physicians per 100K population
  • Violent crime per 100K population
  • Police Officers per 100K population

Click here for the full report.

