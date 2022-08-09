Contact Us
These NJ Celebs Named To 'Dancing With The Stars' Cast

Cecilia Levine
Teresa Giuidice, Vinny Guadagnino and Jordin Sparks will compete on "Dancing with the Stars."
Teresa Giuidice, Vinny Guadagnino and Jordin Sparks will compete on "Dancing with the Stars." Photo Credit: @teresagiudice/@vinnyguadagnino/@jordinsparks Instagram photos

Some New Jersey celebrities are putting on their dancing shoes.

Cast members with Garden State ties include:

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice with Pasha Pashkov.

"Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino with Koko Iwasaki.

Bergen County's Val Chmerkovskiy with recent Bachelorette Gabby Windey.

"American Idol" winner and Ridgewood native Jordin Sparks with Brandon Armstrong.

Other stars competing this season include Wayne Brady, Charli D'Amelio, Jessie James Decker and more. The show is set to premier Sept. 19.

Click here for the complete rundown from PEOPLE.

