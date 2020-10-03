These Are The Most Bizarre, Common Items Left Behind By New Jersey Uber Riders

A box of yams. A curtain rod. A pair of pom-poms.

What do these items have in common?

They all made this year’s list of the most interesting items forgotten in an Uber by passengers in New Jersey, according to the rideshare company’s annual Lost & Found Index .

The report ranks the items that are most commonly forgotten in Uber vehicles as well as the “most forgetful” cities across the U.S. and even the most popular times to lose items.

Like last year’s report, the most commonly lost items include everyday essentials like keys, phones, wallets, ID cards and purses.

However, the odds and ends that made the list of the most unique items lost include everything under the sun: a bubble machine, a cosmetic tooth, a Ouija board, a food processor and Swarovski binoculars are just a few examples.

In the Garden State, these interesting lost items include breathing machines, license plates, furniture covers and metal toolboxes.

Fortunately, the most forgetful cities are scattered mostly throughout the south and midwest in states like Texas, Mississippi, California and Florida.

Meanwhile, it should come as no surprise that the most common times for passengers to lose items each week are Fridays and Saturdays as well as holidays like the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day.

No matter what you’ve lost during an Uber trip, the company has got you covered with its simple method of retrieving items that have been left behind: simply get in touch with the driver through the app.

Click here to read Uber’s annual Lost & Found report for 2020.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.