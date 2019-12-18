These 22 Morris County Homes Are Decked Out In Christmas Lights

December is looking sparkly and bright in Morris County.

The Morris County Mommy Friends and Moms Helping Moms in Morris came up with a list of Christmas lights displays in the area, which they are kindly sharing with Daily Voice.

Here are local displays to light up your nights.

Disclaimer: We are purposely leaving out the specific addresses out of respect to the families, but the lights shouldn't be hard to miss!

Crestville Road, Boonton

Sheridan Lane, Boonton Twp.

Debbie Place, Dover

Erickson Way, Denville

Tomahawk Trail, Denville

Prospect Street, Dover

200 Block of Mission Road, Hackettstown

Hickory Lane, Long Valley

Rockport Road, Mansfield

Indian Falls Road, Mine Hill

Baker Street, Mine Hill

Bell Drive, Morris Township

Edgewood Road, Morristown

Franklin Place, Morristown

220 Block of Speedwell Ave. Morristown

Sparrow Lane, Oak Ridge

Dundee Road Parsippany

New England Drive, Lake Hiawatha (Parsippany)

Viking Ct. Randolph

Fleetwood Drive, Rockaway

Parkview Drive, Succasunna (Roxbury)

Walker Avenue, Succasunna (Roxbury)

Contact clevine@dailyvoice.com with more submissions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.