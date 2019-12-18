These 22 Morris County Homes Are Decked Out In Christmas Lights

December is looking sparkly and bright in Morris County.
The Morris County Mommy Friends and Moms Helping Moms in Morris came up with a list of Christmas lights displays in the area, which they are kindly sharing with Daily Voice.
Here are local displays to light up your nights.
Disclaimer: We are purposely leaving out the specific addresses out of respect to the families, but the lights shouldn't be hard to miss!
- Crestville Road, Boonton
- Sheridan Lane, Boonton Twp.
- Debbie Place, Dover
- Erickson Way, Denville
- Tomahawk Trail, Denville
- Prospect Street, Dover
- 200 Block of Mission Road, Hackettstown
- Hickory Lane, Long Valley
- Rockport Road, Mansfield
- Indian Falls Road, Mine Hill
- Baker Street, Mine Hill
- Bell Drive, Morris Township
- Edgewood Road, Morristown
- Franklin Place, Morristown
- 220 Block of Speedwell Ave. Morristown
- Sparrow Lane, Oak Ridge
- Dundee Road Parsippany
- New England Drive, Lake Hiawatha (Parsippany)
- Viking Ct. Randolph
- Fleetwood Drive, Rockaway
- Parkview Drive, Succasunna (Roxbury)
- Walker Avenue, Succasunna (Roxbury)
Contact clevine@dailyvoice.com with more submissions.
