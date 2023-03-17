'The Walking Dead' AMC Spinoff Films In New Jersey

Run for your lives! A "Walking Dead" spinoff show is filming in New Jersey.

"The Walking Dead: Summit" is using the Meadowlands Arena, formerly known as the Izod Center, as its studio, according to Steven Gorelick, the executive director of the NJ Motion Picture and TV Commission.

"The love story between Rick and Michonne, changed by a world that is constantly changing, will they find themselves in a war against the living or will they discover that they too are The Walking Dead?" reads the show's description on IMDB.

The AMC show stars Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, and Lesley-Ann Brandt, and is expected to premier in 2024.

