Teresa Giudice Spends Christmas With New Bergen County Beau

Things are heating up between Teresa Giudice and her new boyfriend -- a Bergen County businessman.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was captured in a photo getting a kiss from Luis "Louie" Ruelas in her kitchen.

Ruelas and Giudice were rumored to have been together ever since they were spotted attending a football game together last month.

Ruelas and Giudice were joined for the holiday by brother Joe Gorga, his wife Melissa Gorga -- who also starred on "RHONJ," their children and other friends and family members.

"We haven’t been able to post a couples pic in a while," Gorga captioned her shot."❤️🎄 Merry Christmas."

Three days before Christmas, Giudice posted a picture of her and her new beau captioned, "The BEST thing that came out of 2020."

