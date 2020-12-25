Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Teresa Giudice Spends Christmas With New Bergen County Beau

Cecilia Levine
Teresa Giudice and new beau Louie Reulas spend their first Christmas together.
Things are heating up between Teresa Giudice and her new boyfriend -- a Bergen County businessman.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was captured in a photo getting a kiss from Luis "Louie" Ruelas in her kitchen.

Ruelas and Giudice were rumored to have been together ever since they were spotted attending a football game together last month.

Ruelas and Giudice were joined for the holiday by brother Joe Gorga, his wife Melissa Gorga -- who also starred on "RHONJ," their children and other friends and family members.

"We haven’t been able to post a couples pic in a while," Gorga captioned her shot."❤️🎄 Merry Christmas."

Three days before Christmas, Giudice posted a picture of her and her new beau captioned, "The BEST thing that came out of 2020."

