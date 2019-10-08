Sylvester Stallone Spotted At Morristown Cafe

Sylvester Stallone stopped by a Morristown cafe.

The "Rocky" star, 73, dined on the patio at The Grand Cafe on Washington Street last Wednesday.

"What a very nice man," Morristown.NJ wrote on Instagram

"We don't have the info on why he was stopping by... but it's pretty amazing that he did!"

Locals said Stallone made a great choice for lunch.

"He found the best restaurant in town!" Noreen Dangler-Flynn said.

"Rocky has great taste," Colette Guerriero said. "Very fine restaurant 🍷"

