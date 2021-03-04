Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex County Native Appears In Blind Audition On NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Danielle Escobar, known musically as Yellsmiles, took to the stage during Tuesday night’s episode of 'The Voice' and belted out a cover of Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky.” Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/NBC

A Sussex County native showcased her powerful vocals during a blind audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice.’

Danielle Escobar, known musically as Yellsmiles, took to the stage during Tuesday night’s episode and belted out a cover of Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky.”

“I’m Yellsmiles, and I’m from Sussex County, New Jersey,” the pop singer told judge John Legend after her performance.

“What a name — that’s so cool,” Legend responded.

None of the judges hit the button to turn their chair around during the blind audition that would’ve allowed the singer to move forward to the next round — but that didn’t stop them from sharing words of encouragement.

“I have heard a lot of ‘noes,’ and with each one of those ‘noes’ I became more determined,” Nick Jonas told the singer.

“I think you’re going to turn this ‘no’ into a ‘yes’ down the road, and I’m excited to see that journey for you,” Jonas said.

Follow Yellsmiles on Facebook and Instagram for updates, and click here to view her full audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice.’

