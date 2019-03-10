Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

SURPRISE! Captain Marvel Star Pops Into Clifton Theater

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Brie Larson popped into the AMC Clifton Commons theater over the weekend.
Brie Larson popped into the AMC Clifton Commons theater over the weekend. Photo Credit: Captain Marvel Facebook

"Captain Marvel" fans got an unexpected surprise from the superhero herself in Passaic County.

Brie Larson popped into the AMC Clifton Commons on Saturday, one day after the movie's premiere.

The 29-year-old Hollywood actress sold popcorn and sodas while snapping selfies with her fans.

"Captain Marvel" is the first female-led superhero film from Marvel Studios and Disney, and broke all-time records as the sixth-best worldwide opening, raking in $455 million.

Instagram user @sweet_and_simple posted the following photo and caption:

"Funny story I wanted to take my little cousins to see the new #captainmarvel and we ended up seeing #captainmarvel herself @brielarson serving guests at our local #amc and she was kind enough to take time to speak with these young ladies and made this night one they won't forget. What an amazing experience. Even better following #internationalwomensday that these girls get to meet a #realrolemodel and #hero . Needless to say we love #captainmarvel"

Photos courtesy of Brie Larson

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.