SURPRISE! Captain Marvel Star Pops Into Clifton Theater

"Captain Marvel" fans got an unexpected surprise from the superhero herself in Passaic County.

Brie Larson popped into the AMC Clifton Commons on Saturday, one day after the movie's premiere.

The 29-year-old Hollywood actress sold popcorn and sodas while snapping selfies with her fans.

"Captain Marvel" is the first female-led superhero film from Marvel Studios and Disney, and broke all-time records as the sixth-best worldwide opening, raking in $455 million.

Instagram user @sweet_and_simple posted the following photo and caption:

"Funny story I wanted to take my little cousins to see the new #captainmarvel and we ended up seeing #captainmarvel herself @brielarson serving guests at our local #amc and she was kind enough to take time to speak with these young ladies and made this night one they won't forget. What an amazing experience. Even better following #internationalwomensday that these girls get to meet a #realrolemodel and #hero . Needless to say we love #captainmarvel"

Photos courtesy of Brie Larson

