Support Surges For Warren County Boy, 4, Airlifted To PA Children’s Hospital PICU After Stroke

Support is surging for a 4-year-old boy and his family after he suffered from a stroke and was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Pennsylvania.

Paxton Russo was hospitalized at St. Luke’s Saturday and later airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia PICU when doctors recognized signs of a stroke, according to a GoFundMe launched to help with medical expenses.

Though Paxton’s body was able to break down the blood clot, he is having ongoing complications as a result of the lack of blood and oxygen flow to his brain, the fundraiser says.

“Due to the lapse of time that blood flow and oxygen were blocked Paxton’s brain was damaged,” reads the fundraiser.

“He has suffered the loss of movement in his right arm, his speech, and the use of his face on his right side, and we believe some vision on his right side.”

Paxton’s mother, Jennifer, says the family has “no answers as of yet” as to what caused his “terrifying” medical episode.

“He has a long journey ahead of him but we know he will move mountains!” she writes.

In a Wednesday update, Jennifer says despite having some scares over the past several days, “all tests have been reassuring,” and that her son has shown no signs of having a second stroke.

“We are starting to see our Paxton shine through and all of that spunk he brings along with him!” she writes on the fundraiser, which has garnered more than $6,300 in proceeds.

"We are seeing speech and movement improvements which are huge…It has been so reassuring to see.”

Paxton remained in the PICU as of Wednesday but will soon be moving to the neurology/stroke unit, said Jennifer, who concluded her update by extending gratitude to her son’s many donors and supporters.

“From the bottom of our hearts thank you so very much for all of your prayers, love, and well wishes!” she writes. “They are absolutely working!”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Prayers For Paxton’ on GoFundMe.

