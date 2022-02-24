Support Surges For Victims Of ‘Tragic’ Sussex County House Fire

Support is on the rise for a family left devastated after a fire ripped through their Sussex County home earlier this week.

The fire broke out at a home near Maple Grange Park in Vernon Sunday night and took several hours to fully douse due to the heavy winds and icy conditions, DailyVoice.com reported.

The Walker family is now left trying to make ends meet, according to a GoFundMe launched by Heather Artsma.

“The Walker Family is navigating through the process of the tragic house fire that occurred on Sunday night,” Artsma writes.

“As close friends and neighbors of the family we have established this Go Fund Me to aide the family in any way possible.”

More than $11,400 had been raised as of Thursday, putting the campaign ahead of its initial $10,000 goal in just one day.

Meanwhile, the fundraiser is also collecting clothing and other household items.

“Let’s keep the momentum going and help rebuild with the Walkers,” writes Artsma in a Thursday update.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Walker Family Relief Fund’ on GoFundMe.

