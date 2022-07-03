Support Surges For Sussex County Single Mom After Death Of Beloved ‘Miracle Baby’

Support is on the rise for a Sussex County single mom left heartbroken after the death of her beloved “miracle baby.”

Hope M. Mattina, 7, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Mattina was diagnosed with Trisomy 18/Edwards syndrome before she was born, according to a GoFundMe launched for her final expenses.

“Doctors predicted she would never even live to her birth,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Rosemary Martinez.

“But by the grace of God and the strength and determination of her mother and her family we were blessed to have Hope brighten our lives for nearly eight years.”

Meanwhile, Mattina’s family could not take advantage of life insurance benefits due to her condition, the campaign says. Her mother, Ashlee Pettis, of Hardyston, is also struggling with lost income.

“Her mother is a single mom who has been doing her best every day…” reads the fundraiser.

“Not only is she now expected to cover significant final expense costs but she will be losing income in the form of benefits Hope received.”

More than $7,500 had been raised on the campaign since its creation the day of Mattina’s death.

“Those who knew Hope knew she was a fighter and how strong and spunky she was,” the campaign says.

“She brought light into this world every single day. We know she is in heaven watching over her mother and brothers.”

Mattina’s funeral was held Thursday, March 3 at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home on Main Street in Franklin.

