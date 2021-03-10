Support Surges For Longtime NJ Diner Employee Battling Stage 3 Colon Cancer

Support is surging for a beloved Morristown Diner employee battling Stage 3 colon cancer.

Francisco “Franco,” 39, has been a server at Morristown Diner for many years. With all of his family overseas, his coworkers are rallying to support him emotionally and financially after his difficult diagnosis with Stage 3 colon cancer.

“Many of you know Franco as the friendly face that served you at the Morristown Diner, whether it was a late night or early morning, he was always there and ready to work,” reads a post on the diner’s Facebook page. “Now, it’s time for us to help him!”

“As his extended family, we ask you to please help us support Franco as he begins to take on the financial and emotional challenges of cancer.”

The cancer has spread to his lymph nodes from stage one, requiring radiation and chemotherapy in hopes of shrinking the tumor so Franco can undergo a second surgery.

More than $4,700 had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon on a GoFundMe for Franco’s medical treatment, which will last between six and eight months.

“There are a lot of unknowns right now between insurance coverage and whether the treatments will do what they are supposed to,” reads the fundraiser.

“With all the love, support, and prayers he will be strong enough to fight this battle!”

Click here to view/donate to “Help Francisco (Franco) Beat Colon Cancer” on GoFundMe.

