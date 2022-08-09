Support Surges For Family After Unexpected Death Of Beloved Sussex County Native, 28

Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of Jeremy J. Alexander, a Sussex County native who died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the age of 28.

Born in North Bergen, Jeremy worked as a self-employed handyman in Vernon, his obituary says.

Jeremy enjoyed working out at the gym and spending time with his numerous family members and close friends.

He was known for his infectious smile and laugh, which had the ability to spread to all those around him.

Meanwhile, nearly $2,300 had been raised on GoFundMe for Jeremy’s funeral expenses as of Thursday, Sept. 8.

“It is with a pure misery that we have lost Jeremy,” reads the campaign, launched by Hannah Olasin.

“Jeremy was the most fun, loving and caring guy. He had the biggest heart and nothing but love for his family and friends. Jeremy would give the shirt off his back to anyone that was in his life. His laugh made anyone in the room start laughing too.”

Jeremy leaves behind his loving mother, Jennifer Canini; his siblings, Jack and Jayden; his father, Daryl Alexander and Margie Padillo; grandparents, Jennifer and Frank Malia, Karen Bixler, Whitney Alexander; Aunts and uncles, Dawn Alexander Rizzo, Jimmy Rizzo, Jessica Dyne and Dan Dyne, Jorge and Nastassia Canini, Janine Canini and Shawn Wilke, Glenn Alexander, as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Jeremy’s funeral will be held at Ferguson - Vernon Funeral Home in Vernon on Saturday, Sept. 10.

“Death is the hardest thing on everyone, but especially the family,” reads the GoFundMe. “And if we could help take care of this financial burden for his family, that is all Jeremy would want.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Jeremy Alexander Funeral Costs’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.