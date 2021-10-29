Support Rises For Mount Olive HS Senior In ICU From Serious Crash Day After 18th Birthday

Support is on the rise for a Mount Olive High School senior who was critically injured in a head-on crash just one day after celebrating his 18th birthday.

Dondrei Martin was airlifted to Morristown Memorial Hospital and admitted to the ICU following the Oct. 23 crash in Budd Lake, according to a GoFundMe launched for the family’s ongoing expenses.

The beloved senior suffered serious head and back injuries and faces a “long road to recovery,” according to the campaign, created by Kayla Greco.

“There is great uncertainty of any recovery to his physical and mental health,” Greco writes.

Meanwhile, Martin had celebrated his 18th birthday the previous night with his mother, father, 15-year-old brother and 12-year-old sister, according to the campaign, which had collected over $1,700 in less than 24 hours.

Martin’s parents, Deborah and Triston Hibbert, are out of work “for the foreseeable future” to help care for their son, Greco said.

“Any donation is greatly appreciated to help the Hibbert family with medical expenses and day to day living during this difficult time,” writes Greco.

“For each donation made, please pray to our heavenly father for a full recovery and a continuous healthy lifetime.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Dondrei's Recovery & Family Support’ on GoFundMe.

