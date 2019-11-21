'Superhero' Mom Whose Heart Stopped During Softball Game Has Passaic County's Support

One minute, Alyssia Angel as playing softball. The next she was on the ground unresponsive.

The Haskell native and West Milford mom was rushed to the hospital Sunday after going into cardiac arrest, where she will spend the next couple of weeks for testing.

In addition to the emotional strain the incident has caused Alyssia's husband, Josh, and children, they are facing a financial one, too.

More than $4,200 had been raised for Alyssia's family as of Thursday evening on a GoFundMe.

"To the best mother, best friend, wife and literally a superwoman," Krystal Arce wrote on Facebook with a link to the GoFundMe.

"To say that you are a fighter is an understatement. Anyone that knows you will say you have the absolute biggest heart and would do just about anything for anyone that you could."

Alyssia and Josh are both out of work because of the incident, the campaign said.

