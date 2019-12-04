Submit Your Family Photos To Daily Voice's Annual Holiday Card Contest

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
The Biondo Family of Wayne and Brickman Family of Lyndhurst were two of last year's most-loved entries. The Biondos won the 2019 Daily Voice Holiday Card Contest.
The Biondo Family of Wayne and Brickman Family of Lyndhurst were two of last year's most-loved entries. The Biondos won the 2019 Daily Voice Holiday Card Contest. Photo Credit: Biondo Family/Brickman Family

'Tis the season to take family photos, slap them on holiday cards and send them to all of your friends.

Please also send them to Daily Voice for the 2019 Annual Holiday Card Contest.

Email the goofs, crying kids with Santa and the most creative shots you've got to clevine@dailyvoice.com no later than Dec. 15. Please include the town that you're from.

Here's a look at last year's contest . Winners will be announced Christmas morning.

