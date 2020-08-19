'Stranger Things' Actor Working As Food Runner At Jersey Shore Restaurant

"Stranger Things" might be on hold, but star Gaten Matarazzo still has work.

The 17-year-old actor -- who plays Dustin Henderson on the hit Netflix show -- landed a gig as a food runner at a Long Beach Island restaurant alongside family members, several media outlets report.

The Little Egg Harbor native was recognized by fans, despite wearing PPE during his shifts, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

While it's not exactly clear where the teen is working, The Inquirer suggested it could be Bird & Betty's in Beach Haven, as his family members work there and his band played there last summer.

