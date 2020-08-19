Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SWATTING INCIDENT: 'Shots Fired' Report At Garden State Plaza Turns Out Bogus
Lifestyle

'Stranger Things' Actor Working As Food Runner At Jersey Shore Restaurant

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Gaten Matarazzo
Gaten Matarazzo Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore (Wikimedia)

"Stranger Things" might be on hold, but star Gaten Matarazzo still has work.

The 17-year-old actor -- who plays Dustin Henderson on the hit Netflix show -- landed a gig as a food runner at a Long Beach Island restaurant alongside family members, several media outlets report.

The Little Egg Harbor native was recognized by fans, despite wearing PPE during his shifts, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

While it's not exactly clear where the teen is working, The Inquirer suggested it could be Bird & Betty's in Beach Haven, as his family members work there and his band played there last summer.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.