North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Starbucks Opens Store At Newark Penn Station

Valerie Musson
A new Starbucks location has opened at Newark Penn Station's Main Concourse.
Coffee lovers, rejoice: A new Starbucks location has opened for business at Newark Penn Station’s Main Concourse.

The lease, which includes more than 10,000 square feet of retail space, was approved in August 2018 by NJ TRANSIT’s Board of Directors.

The deal will provide non-fare box revenue totaling more than $1.6 million to NJ TRANSIT over the course of the lease.

“We are very pleased to welcome Starbucks to Newark Penn Station and look forward to a long and beneficial partnership with them,” NJ TRANSIT President and CEO Kevin Corbett said in a release.

“Non-fare box, revenue-generating opportunities like this are critical to securing the funding to put NJ TRANSIT back into national prominence while keeping ticket prices stable."

The new Starbucks opens at 5:30 a.m. on weekdays, 6 a.m. on weekends and will close at 9 p.m. each night.

