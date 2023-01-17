'Standing Out Is In': Morris County Mom Launches Bright Handbag Line During Dark Time

Kimberly Cignarella was never one to blend in.

The Morris County native has always expressed herself through fashion, and going along with the trend was not something that interested her.

Her philosophy was no different when it came to launching her own brand KIM CIG: A collection of acrylic, light-up handbags.

The 34-year-old mom from Whippany got the bright idea for her design during a dark time. She was furloughed from her job as a New York City fashion designer during the pandemic and felt it was the right time to fulfill her dream of creating her own brand.

All she knew was that her design would have to stand out.

"I was out to dinner with my husband when I said, 'I've never seen a light-up handbag before,'" Cignarella recalled. "Our eyes lit up. We knew that was it."

That was in 2021. The following February, Cignarella had her product — a bold bag with USB charging ports for personal devices — and a website. It all came together at the perfect time, she said.

"As the world started reopening and people started going out again, everyone wanted something exciting or happy to wear, or read about, or look at, or listen to," she said. "It all just felt very right."

Cignarella didn't have to do much marketing. The bags sell themselves. They're talking pieces.

Whenever Cignarella leaves the house with one of her bags, she's approached by multiple strangers (Daily Voice being one of them).

"If you’re holding that bag, you will be spoken to," the designer said. "If you need that extra push to get out there and talk to people, this is your bag. But if you’re already that person and you love making a grand entrance and you love the spotlight, this is also your bag."

It helps that celebrities such as Theresa Giudice ("Real Housewives of New Jersey") and Christine Quinn ("Selling Sunset") had them and carried them proudly.

"It helps when celebrities and influencers have the product," Cignarella said. "I notice an uptrend of people wanting it."

More than turning a profit, though, Cignarella hopes to give back to the world what fashion has given to her.

"You’ve got to forge the path and that’s in all things, and this is my way of giving that to people," she said. "In today’s world it’s about being seen and being heard. Standing out is in.

"I want to do whatever it is to stand out, not just go unnoticed. And not just for me but for my kids. I want to show them you should stand out and be different. Don't follow the crowd."

