Springsteen, E Street Band Rehearse In NJ As Tour Ticket Prices Soar: Report

Stand outside the The Vogel at Count Basie Center of the Arts and you might be able to save yourself upwards of as much as $1,000 to hear The Boss and the E Street Band play.

The musicians have been rehearsing at the Red Bank theater ahead of Springsteen and the band's upcoming tour, the Asbury Park Press reports.

Fans reportedly braved the cold and gathered outside of the theater on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the APP said. Patti Scialfa and the Boss himself popped their heads out and waved before jetting off in a sports car, the outlet said.

The tour kicks off in February, and ticket prices average anywhere between $600 and $1,000.

