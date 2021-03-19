SPOILER: Meet The 3 New Jersey Natives Competing On 'The Bachelorette'

Three New Jersey natives will be competing on the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" on ABC.

The contestants on Katie Thurston's were revealed in a series of Instagram posts by Reality Steve on Thursday.

The New Jersey natives competing for a chance at love with Thurston include:

Cranford native Jeff Caravello, 31: The former Cranford track and field coach lives in Brooklyn and works as a sales specialist at Integra LifeSciences. He graduated from Wagner College, where he was a pole vaulter.

Edison native Greg Grippo, 27: Originally cast for Clare Crawley's season but didn't make the final cut, StyleCaster says citing Reality Steve. He graduated Saint Michael's College with a degree in business administration and management in 2018. He also attended Rutgers Prep, according to LinkedIn.

Montclair native Cody Menk, 27: This Zip-Pak account manager lives in San Diego. According to LinkedIn, Menk graduated from Pennington Prep, where he played lacrosse.

Thurston, 30, was a contestant on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor," and was announced as the next Bachelorette during the "After the Final Rose" special on March 15.

Thurston's season apparently began filming this month in New Mexico, and her season will air in the summer.

