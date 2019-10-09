Spielberg Stayed At This Montclair Hotel While Filming In Jersey

Northern New Jersey, from Paterson to Cranford, from Newark to Nutley to Jersey City, has been a hive of Hollywood activity for months now, with productions underway including the Sopranos prequel "The Many Saints of Newark" to the HBO miniseries "The Plot Against America" to a movie based on the latest iteration of the Batman villain The Joker all filming here.

Yet another project that has drawn a lot of attention is the remake of the 1961 classic "West Side Story," directed by Steven Spielberg. For much of the summer the musical has been filming in Paterson and in Newark.

And during filming, Speilberg called a boutique Montclair hotel home.

Management at The George confirmed Speilberg and his family spent several weeks this summer at the hotel, founded by Montclair power couple Bobbi Brown and Steven Plofker. Built in 1902 and once known as the Georgian Inn, the site was granted historic status about a decade ago and was completely renovated.

Spielberg is no stranger to Jersey, having filmed 2005's War of the Worlds in Garden State locales including the Bayonne waterfront and Newark's East Ward.

