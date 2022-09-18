South Jersey Pizzeria Gets Two Scores From Barstool's Portnoy In One-Bite Review (VIDEO)

A South Jersey pizzeria got double the ratings from Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.

The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur stopped by Palermo's in Bordentown to sample the cheese pizza, and subsequently the tomato pie — the specialty item at the Route 206 pizzeria.

He gave the cheese pizza an 8.2 and the tomato pie an 8.5.

The family-owned spot is named after the capital of Sicily, where the founding owner was born and raised. It promises authentic Italian cuisine in addition to its pizzas.

Portnoy was in North Jersey over the summer rating pies in Morris and Essex counties.

Palermo's, 674 US 206 South, Bordentown, NJ

