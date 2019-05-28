Sopranos Movie, HBO Miniseries Both Filming In Paterson Wednesday

Film crews will be taking over much of Paterson Wednesday, when Sopranos prequel film "The Many Saints of Newark" and "The Plot Against America," an HBO miniseries based on the book by Philip Roth, will both be shooting in the city.

The mayor's office said The Many Saints of Newark will be filming from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. near the Main Post Office. There will be no parking on the following streets at that time:

Crosby Pl (small street between Post Office and train): Between Ward and Essex St.

· Essex St: Between Crosby Pl and Madison St.

· Straight St: Between Essex St and Oak St.

· Grand St: Between Dale Ave and Railroad Ave.

· Spring St: Between 20th Ave and 21st Ave.

Residents affected by the street closures can park at Paterson Parking Authority Site 11 lot on 169 Ward St. until the lot closes at 8 p.m.

"Plot Against America" will film around School 17, the Art Factory, and streets throughout the Manor Section, with streets closed on the following schedule:

No Parking – Wednesday, May 29 between 8am and 8pm:

· N 5th St: Between Clinton St and Haledon Ave.

· N 6th St: Between Clinton St and Jefferson St.

· Jefferson St: Between N 4th St and N 6th St.

· Note: There will be intermittent closures of both N 5th and Jefferson between 12noon and 7pm.

No Parking – From Wednesday, May 29 at 8am to Thursday, May 30 at 2am:

· Barbour St: Between Spruce St and Morris St.

· Morris St: Between Barbour St and Grand St.

No parking – From Wednesday, May 29 at 6pm to Thursday, May 30 at 6am:

· 11th Ave: Between E 35th St and E 38th St.

· E 38th St: Between 11th Ave. and Broadway

· E 37th St: Between 11th Ave. and Broadway

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.