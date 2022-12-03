Short Christmas Movie Filming In North Jersey Casting For Parents, Daughter, Creepy Uncle

A production company filming a short Christmas movie in North Jersey is casting for three different roles.

The untitled film follows a dysfunctional family during its Christmas Eve dinner, and is set to shoot on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Roxbury, Morris County, according to the description on Backstage.

The descriptions for the roles include:

Supporting actor, aged 50 to 60, to play Martha/Mom

Lead male actor, aged 50 to 60, to play David/Dad

Supporting actor, aged 21 to 25, to play Claire

Supporting actor, aged 38 to 50, to play Uncle Donald.

Male voiceover talent, aged 40 to 70 with a voice reel requirement.

All roles pay a flat rate of $750 for an estimated 12 hours of work.

Click here to apply.

