Breaking News: Hawthorne Police Nab NYC Fugitive, Two Others In Stolen Car
Lifestyle

ShopRite Liquors In Dover Sells $50G Lottery Ticket

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite Liquors of Rockaway
ShopRite Liquors of Rockaway Photo Credit: Google Maps

The ShopRite Liquors of Rockaway located in Dover sold one of three winning New Jersey Lottery tickets.

The tickets from Wednesday's drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning numbers were: 21, 31, 42, 49 and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Multiplier number was 05.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $348 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, March 2nd at 10:59 p.m.

The other tickets were sold in Bergen County ( Paramus ) and Ocean County (Lanoka Harbor).

