Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Questions Emerge After Trio Is Charged With Stabbing In Passaic
Lifestyle

She Said Yes! Lindsay Lohan Announces Engagement

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/Andrew H. Walker

Lindsay Lohan is getting married.

The 35-year-old actress announced her engagement to Bader Shammas on Sunday, Nov. 28.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan captioned photos posted on Instagram, showing her engagement ring, and tagging Shammas in the post. 

According to a report from People, Shammas is Credit Suisse's assistant vice president, and he lives in Dubai.

Lohan was born in New York City and grew up on Long Island.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.