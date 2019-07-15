Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Lifestyle

'She Chose Happy Every Day': Franklin Lakes Native Pia Jacobson, 36, Dies After Cancer Battle

Cecilia Levine
Pia Jacobson with husband Chase.
Pia Jacobson with husband Chase. Photo Credit: Pia Jacobson Facebook

Pia Alexandra Silberbauer Jacobson's is being remembered for her bright smile and joyful spirit after a 15-month cancer battle.

The 36-year-year old Franklin Lakes native died on July 9.

Born in Westwood, Pia grew up in Franklin Lakes and later moved to North Carolina with her husband, Chase Allen Jacobson, her obituary says.

More than $22,700 had been raised as of Monday morning on a GoFundMe for Pia and Chase's kids, Penelope and Canaan.

Donations will go to a college trust fund for the kids, who Pia's sister Noelle Silberbauer said were the light of their mother's life.

"She is the bravest and strongest person I know and she fought until the very end because she didn’t want to leave her babies without their mommy," Noelle wrote on Facebook.

"Throughout all of the challenges this past year, she kept saying 'I choose happy' and lived every day with strength and grace."

The Jacobson family.

Visitation will take be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m., at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church in Franklin Lakes.

Click here to donate.

