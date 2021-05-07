‘Seasons 52’ Grill And Wine Bar Sets Opening Date For New Morris County Restaurant

Grill and wine bar Seasons 52 has set a date for its first location in Morris County.

The restaurant — where each and every meal is under 595 calories — is opening May 14 at 1402 Route 10 in Parsippany.

With existing Garden State locations in Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Edison and Princeton, Seasons 52 offers a variety of classic menu options in conjunction with creative cocktails and happy hour specials.

Meanwhile, the restaurant’s name isn’t just for show — the Seasons 52 menu changes throughout the year to give guests the ultimate seasonal and healthy dining experience.

“The restaurant’s menu changes four times a year to offer ingredients sourced at peak freshness and flavor,” the restaurant’s communications manager said. “Upon opening, Seasons 52 in Parsippany will feature its spring menu, with seasonally inspired offerings such as Kona-Crusted Lamb Loin, Buffalo Cauliflower Flatbread, and a Coconut Cream Pie Mini Indulgence.”

Wine enthusiasts will also enjoy the bar’s happy hours, selections from up-and-coming producers and flights currently highlighting pours by Paul Hobbs and the Caymus family of wines.

Seasons 52 will offer indoor and outdoor dining, though reservations are recommended.

The restaurant is hiring servers, bartenders and other “hospitality professionals” ahead of the Parsippany opening. Click here for more information.

Seasons 52, 1402 Route 10, Parsippany, NJ

