Scholarship Begun In Memory Of W. Orange Artist Lost To Opioid Addiction

Sammy Rosenblatt was a talented visual artist who died from an opioid overdose in March. He had been battling addiction for years, those who knew him say.

Now his family and friends seek to honor the memory of the West Orange High School alumnus. An arts scholarship has been started in his name and the first one was recently awarded to a graduating WOHS student.

His family and friends are also raising funds for Shatterproof.org, a group that aids families touched by addiction, as well as preserving his photography, illustrations and other works.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for these efforts. To learn more, and to see more of Sammy’s art, click here.

