SCAMMED: Alec Baldwin Outraged After Bogus Tour Guide Sold Him Bus Tickets To New Jersey

The Baldwin family took the Staten Island Ferry for free after being sold bogus tickets to a water tour of the State of Liberty. Photo Credit: Alec Baldwin (inset)/Hilaria Baldwin

Stars: They're just like you. They get scammed, too.

What Alec Baldwin thought were five tickets for the Statue of Liberty ended up being for a New Jersey-bound shuttle bus.

The enraged "30 Rock" star warned others of the bogus Lady Liberty tour guides that he and his family fell victim to on Monday.

Baldwin paid the guide $40 a piece for a boat tour of the island, he said in an Instagram post.

"Tours R US," the ticket read. "See NY from the water."

But then, right after purchasing them, Baldwin and his family were escorted to a shuttle bus headed for Liberty Park, in Jersey City.

"NO ON[sic] EVER MENTIONED NEW F***ING JERSEY!!!" Baldwin said, after ultimately opting for a free ride on the Staten Island Ferry.

"This is a scam. Take the SI Ferry. It’s the best ride in NY."

Hilaria posted a family photo on the ferry deck.

