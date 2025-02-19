Contact Us
Roxbury Woman Gives Neighbor, NJ Radio Host Second Chance At Life

Cecilia Levine
Bob Williams and Kim Roumes.
Bob Williams and Kim Roumes. Photo Credit: Joseph F. Biermann (via Bob Williams Facebook)

Kim Roumes of Roxbury has long known Bob Williams only as a friendly neighbor.

So when she saw on Facebook that the talk-radio traffic reporter was looking for a kidney donor, Roumes' next move wasn't a question.

"Bob is the sweetest, kindest, giving person," Roumes told the Daily Record . "I am healthy, I have a great family, and I really think I can help him. Once I decided to get tested, I never looked back."

Both Roumes and Williams -- a reporter for 101.5 who has long been living with type 2 diabetes -- were recovering from last week's transplant surgery on Monday.

The radio station announced the surgery online, requesting prayers for the "reliable, knowledgeable and friendly" Williams.

Roumes and Wiliams are hoping their tale will raise awareness (and funds) toward the NJ Sharing Network.

