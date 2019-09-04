Roxbury DPW Worker In Good Spirits After Foot Amputation

Chris Schmidt was out on a motorcycle ride on Route 23 in Chester last month when an oncoming car crossed over the center lane into his and swiped his left side.

The Roxbury DPW worker lost control of the bike and was able to stop safely, but suffered a severe foot injury requiring amputation.

Schmidt is in good spirits as he recovers at Morristown Medical Center and those who know him say he'll be "back on his feet with some help from science."

More than $8,200 had been raised for Schmidt on a GoFundMe as of Wednesday.

"As most of you know, Chris and [his wife] Kari are the proudest and hardest working people on this planet,"says the GoFundMe, launched by Claudia Clifford.

"They work hard every day at their jobs, then also run their DJ business. This accident will affect them and their ability to keep things going while Chris recovers."

