A Rowan University professor is the latest Jeopardy! champion.

Melissa Klapper teaches American and women's history at the college in Glassboro

She was the leader heading into the final round on Monday, March 20.

Everyone answered the Final Jeopardy! question correctly but Klapper's wager of $401 kept her in the lead by $1, making her the new champion.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.