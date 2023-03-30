Contact Us
Route 46 IHOP Rolls Out Halal Menu In Time For Ramadan

Cecilia Levine
Pancakes from IHOP Totowa.
Pancakes from IHOP Totowa. Photo Credit: ihoptotowanj

This 24-hour IHOP isn't just catering to late-night revelers. 

The Totowa pancake house rolled out a Halal menu right around the start of Ramadan, so those celebrating can break or begin their fast with all the waffles they could ever want.

The menu appears to be an abbreviated one, boasting burritos, salads, waffles, pancakes, crepes and more.

IHOP Totowa made the announcement on Instagram, where patrons expressed gratitude.

