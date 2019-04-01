'Rivers Won't Be The Same': Outdoor Community Mourns Rockaway Fisherman Tyler Rodimer, 23

North Jersey fisherman Tyler Rodimer died on March 29 in Morristown Medical Center of injuries sustained in an automobile accident in February. He was 23 years old.

Tyler's organs will be donated to help others live, according to a GoFundMe that had raised more than $13,100 as of Monday afternoon.

Friends are remembering the Stillwater native and former Rockaway resident as an avid fisherman who taught many his skill.

"I'll never forget the look on your face the first time you hooked into a fish on my fly rod," Joe Falotico wrote on Facebook.

"The next thing I knew your mom was dropping you off, with a fly rod in your hand, and you demanded I taught you to fly fish because you were tired of being out-fished. The countless hours we spent fishing together and teaching you how to fly fish down by the hole are some great memories. Next thing I knew you were out fishing me. You turned into a great sportsman and even better man. You will truly be missed by many.

"The rivers wont be the same with out you."

Anthony Morro added: "Anytime the outdoor community loses someone it always stings in a way words can’t describe. It was a pleasure and may you continue your love and passion for the outdoors up in heaven. May you Rest In Peace Tyler."

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home on High Street in Newton.

A funeral service will be at the Good Shepherd R.C. Church on Route 517 in Andover on Friday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m.

