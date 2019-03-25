Ringwood Deli, 7 New Jersey Retailers Sell Winning Lottery Tickets

A Ringwood deli was one of eight retailers that sold winning lottery tickets from the Saturday, March 23 drawing.

The ticket was sold at Alpine Deli & Pork Store in Greenwood Lake, taking home the third-tier prize of $50,000.

The winning numbers were: 24, 25, 52, 60 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 05 . The Multiplier number was 03

Seven other tickets were sold at the following locations:

Burlington County: News Stand, 400 Route 38, Moorestown Mall, Moorestown;

Camden County: Cheers Wine & Spirits, 91 Route 73, Voorhees;

Hudson County: 7-Eleven #39467, 565 Tonnelle Ave., Jersey City;

Middlesex County: Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave., Edison;

Somerset County: Krauszer’s Convenience Store Inc., 19 Church St., Liberty Corner;

Union County: Shoppers Paradise Liquor, 551 N. Broad St., Elizabeth; and

Union County: 7-Eleven #35620, 1100 St. Georges Ave., Rahway.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $750 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, March 27 at 10:59 p.m.

Powerball and Mega Millions drawings can be seen on WABC-TV or WTXF stations.

