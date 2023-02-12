Contact Us
'RHONJ' Stars Pop By Hoboken Restaurant

Cecilia Levine
Bill and Jennifer Aydin with Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas at Blue Eyes.
Bill and Jennifer Aydin with Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas at Blue Eyes. Photo Credit: Blue Eyes Hoboken Instagram

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars were spotted at a Hoboken eatery over the weekend.

Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin, along with their husbands Luis Ruelas and Bill Aydin, dined at Blue Eyes restaurant on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Aydin spent the day at Moxie in Ridgewood helping her brother sell jewelry. 

Giudice, meanwhile, apparently was fresh off a flight from Las Vegas, according to her Instagram story and additional post which show her and Ruelas out to eat at Cipriani Las Vegas hours prior.

The couples are featured in this season of the Bravo show, which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

