'RHONJ' Stars Party Together Down The Shore For July 4 (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
Joe and Melissa Gorga with Tersea Giudice and Louie Ruelas, and Jackie and Evan Goldschneider. Photo Credit: Melissa Gorga Instagram

The Gorgas sure know how to party!

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars threw their annual Fourth of July bash last weekend — which wouldn’t be complete without fellow cast members.

The couple hosted Teresa Giudice, her boyfriend Louie Ruelas, along with Jackie and Evan Goldschneider in Toms River.

Several others came out for the fun — and all took to Instagram to share the highlights.

The Gorgas rented out Bergen County-based candy party truck Curbside Confections (launched by Westwood besties) and photo booth station Tap Snap, owned by "Booth Babe" Melanie Pagnotta.

DJ Jason Jani was also on-hand providing music.

Giudice on Monday posted a video to her Instagram story of the RHONJ crew enjoying themselves on a boat.

