'RHONJ' Star Jackie Goldschneider Opens Up About Torturous Battle With Anorexia

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Jackie Goldschneider is getting raw and real about her eating disorder.

The former real-estate attorney-turned journalist and mom of four revealed on this season of the show that she's in recovery from a battle with anorexia that she says began when she was in high school.

Goldschneider appeared on a recent episode of Betches podcast "Diet Starts Tomorrow," where she admit that she'd been hiding her struggles with food in a "torturous" way on the Bravo show since joining in 2018.

The Bergen County mom said she saved her two non-calorie-counting meals for when cameras were rolling, but became even more strict behind the scenes. It wasn't until August 2021 when Goldschneider committed to recovery.

Seeing herself on TV didn't make her disordered eating worse, rather, she said it was validating to get comments from people telling her to eat more.

"That kind of comment actually feels good," she said. "But the ones about my looks made me self conscious."

Goldschneider explained her anorexia began her senior year in high school, determined to be "the girl who boys could pick up with their pinky" just like one of her classmates, she said.

When her doctor sent her to Weight Watchers, she said she felt like she "found God." That was when Goldschneider began slowly eliminating more and more food from her diet, dropping down in dress sizes rapidly.

When she met her now-husband, she said, she became fearful that if she gained the weight back he'd stop loving her.

Goldschneider became more determined to stay small, and sacrificed many foodie experiences on her honeymoon, family trips and more, as her identity became more entangled with her body size.

But, Goldschneider tells Kuperman, that her transparency on television in hopes of saving others, the way she saved herself.

Click here to listen to the full podcast episode.

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, the National Eating Disorder has social workers available via text, phone or online chat.

